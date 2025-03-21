Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

A capacity building programme was organised in the school. The event kept in focus ‘School Health and Wellness-II’ that is an urgency to create a propitious ambience in the school that is quite helpful in the growth of the students. The programme began with the lightning of lamp as a symbol of enlightenment. Principal Narayan Singh, resource person Dr Surender Kaur, Dr Neelu Dhall and all invoked the auspicious blessings of Maa Saraswati. Resource persons were introduced while carrying out the tradition of Vidya Bharti. During the first session, Dr Surender Kaur laid emphasis on the ‘Prevention and Management of Substance Misuse’ that is an essence to create a favourable environment for holistic growth of the students. In the next session, Dr Neelu Dhall discussed ‘Reproductive Health and HIV Prevention’. The concluding session ‘Safety and Security against Violence and Injuries’ explored that how a student can be enduring to confront the challenges emerge in the routine life.