Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 29, 2025 IST
The school concluded a week-long skill development programme, specifically designed for Class VI students. The initiative aimed to introduce foundational concepts in emerging technologies and foster an early interest in STEM fields. Geeta Arora led the programme, providing students with exposure to a diverse range of topics, including robotics, 3D printing, circuit design on breadboards, soldering techniques, and basic app development. A key component of the programme was a session led by Pawan Kumar, Managing Director of Callibyte Pvt Ltd, focusing on the principles of robotics and machine learning. The programme concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony.

