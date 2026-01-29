Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra celebrates Basant Panchami

On Basant Panchami, a ‘hawan’ was organised at the school to seek divine blessings for wisdom, knowledge, purity of thoughts, and overall well-being of the students and staff. The ‘hawan’ was performed with the prayers of teachers and students, invoking peace, positivity, and academic growth. It was followed by soulful ‘bhajan’ presented by Bhagirath, which filled the atmosphere with devotion and spiritual energy. Principal Narayan Singh addressed the gathering and enlightened the students and teachers on the true meaning of ‘samarpan’ (selfless dedication) emphasising social responsibility. The Class Representatives of each class contributed money as an act of ‘samarpan’ towards the education of underprivileged children. The programme concluded peacefully with the recitation of the ‘Shanti Mantra’, marking a meaningful and spiritually enriching observance of Basant Panchami.
