Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya organises prize distribution ceremony

Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra, organised the prize distribution ceremony to honour the outstanding achievements of students in science, mathematics and computer activities in Ganit Vigyan Mela. The event celebrated academic excellence and talent, highlighting students' enthusiasm for learning and innovation. The ceremony showcased achievements in experiments, quizzes, model exhibitions and paper reading in science and mathematics. Students also displayed commendable skills through computer models and practical, demonstrating remarkable dedication, creativity, problem-solving abilities and team spirit. Principal Narayan Singh and teachers congratulated the achievers.

