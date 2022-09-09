Gitika sets the bar high

Gitika Garg, an alumnus of The Paradise International School, Ghagga, has cracked the Rajasthan State Judicial Services Exam with state rank 18. After completing her school education from The Paradise International School, Gitika did her graduation in Law from Army Institute of Law, Mohali with distinction. Chairman Dr Amritpal Singh Kaleka, Principal Dr Parminder Kaur and staff members congratulated her on her achievement.
