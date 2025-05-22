DT
GK quiz organised at Aryakulam, Nilokheri

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:35 AM May 22, 2025 IST
The school organised an inter-house general knowledge quiz competition. The programme observed enthusiastic participation from the junior and senior students of all four houses. The participants were selected through in-house competition ensuring the opportunity of equal participation of each child. The quiz consisted of multiple rounds, including current affairs, general knowledge, audio-visual round and rapid fire. Sam House, represented by Arav Raj and Piyush emerged the winner in the junior category. The event witnessed a nail-biting finish with Atharv House represented by Sankalp and Yash Kumar becoming the winner in the senior category. Principal Dinesh Kumar congratulated them all.

