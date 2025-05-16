Glimpses of hi-tech world at Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula

Satluj turned into a tech wonderland as young innovators celebrated World Technology Day. From flying drones to decoding AI, students proved that the future isn’t something we wait for — it’s something we create. Top 5 Tech Highlights were: Drone Zone – Fly, code & conquer the sky; Bot Battle – Build, wire and win with mini-robots; AI Playhouse – Talk to smart assistants and learn their brains; AR/VR World – Dive into alternate realities; and TechSpark Quiz and Debate – Mind vs Machine showdown. Tech wizards explored Python, Scratch, and even emerging AI languages — bringing code to life with creativity and logic. A message from Reekrit Serai, Managing Director: “We’re not just preparing students for the future — we’re preparing them to lead it. At Satluj, technology isn’t just a subject… it’s a mind set, a mission, and a movement.”

Advertisement