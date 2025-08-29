DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Global Public School, Fatehpur, Kangra shines in Olympiad

Global Public School, Fatehpur, Kangra shines in Olympiad

Achievers
article_Author
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:40 AM Aug 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Global Public School, Fatehpur, Kangra district, celebrates the success of 20 students who won medals at international and zonal levels in the Olympiad. Many of these brilliant achievers were also awarded cash prizes of ?Rs 500, Rs 1000, Rs 2000 and Rs 2500 for their outstanding performance. A special medal ceremony was held in the presence of Principal Gourav Kalia, Coordinator Preeti Guleria and teachers.

