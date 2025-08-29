Global Public School, Fatehpur, Kangra shines in Olympiad

Global Public School, Fatehpur, Kangra district, celebrates the success of 20 students who won medals at international and zonal levels in the Olympiad. Many of these brilliant achievers were also awarded cash prizes of ?Rs 500, Rs 1000, Rs 2000 and Rs 2500 for their outstanding performance. A special medal ceremony was held in the presence of Principal Gourav Kalia, Coordinator Preeti Guleria and teachers.

