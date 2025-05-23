Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

The school held a felicitation ceremony through a special assembly to honour its Class X students for their outstanding performance in the CBSE Board examinations. The celebration witnessed a vibrant gathering of achievers along with their proud parents, esteemed guests and members of the school management. Chairman S Gurdip Singh Chahal graced the occasion and applauded the students for their dedication, discipline and remarkable success. Principal Basundhara expressed immense pride in the consistent academic achievements of the students and emphasized the school's commitment to holistic education.