Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi, set a landmark by organising a marathon for Class III to XII students. A warm-up session and relevant instructions regarding the event were demonstrated to the students before starting the Marathon. The participants thronged the starting point of the marathon. Amidst excitement and cheerfulness, some students could be seen hopping and chattering gleefully. The marathon was flagged off by Principal Monica Mann. The distance to be covered for Classes II to V was of 1.5 -2 km whereas for Class VI to XII was just 4-5km.The participants were given water at regular intervals. Creative methods were also used to dispose the used glasses and avoid littering. GWIS staff members were stationed at the key places on the route to oversee the smooth unfolding of the event and attended to the runners in case of any issues faced.
