Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

The school organised various programmes to mark Hindi Pakhwada. The aim was to promote the use of the nation's official language. Various activities like handwriting competition, slogan writing and debate on Hindi language were conducted at the pre-Primary, Primary and Secondary levels, respectively. Principal Monica Mann along with Chairman S Gurdip Singh Chahal graced the occasion with their presence.
