Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

Keeping the festive spirit alive Dasehra was celebrated at the school. The GWIS Staff as well as the students took part in different performances like dance, song, poetry recitation etc. Foundation stage students of the school prepared beautiful puppets and celebrated the day in their own way. The students were dressed up as Lord Rama, Sita, Laxman, Hanuman. The event included narration of mythological tales to the children, enactment and depiction of the story of The Ramayana and the symbolic burning of the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkarna showing the triumph of good over evil. Principal of the school Monica Mann talked about the evils that are spreading worldwide in the name of technology and urged everyone to stay away from all those vices and follow the morals of Lord Rama.