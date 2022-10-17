Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

To bring out the singing talent of the students a patriotic song group singing competition ‘Rashtriya Samuhgaan Pratiyogita’ was organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad, Dera Bassi. As many as eight teams participated in the competition. Each team showcased its mastery over voice modulation, pitch, rhythm and tone. The students sang the songs with a lot of passion, confidence and patriotic fervour. Despite the tough competition, the Globalites success bagged the first position. They beat other teams with their singing talent through different compositions in Hindi and Sanskrit. The audience as well as the judges were left spell-bound by the mellifluous songs. All the winners, along with their mentors, were greeted at the school by Principal Monica Mann and Chairman S Gurdip Singh Chahal.
