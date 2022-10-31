Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

The Diwali celebration commenced with a special assembly. The kids were dressed in ethnic attire. The staff members and the students presented different items to mark the day. This was followed by Principal Monica Mann's explanation about the festival's significance. The celebration culminated with a get-together of the students for their 'party tiffins'. The event included a lunch party, music and dance performance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat bridge collapse toll rises to 132
After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...
'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made him feel very paranoid about his privacy'
Kohli says I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism, please...
An emotional PM expresses grief over bridge tragedy; says never in his life he has experienced such pain
Narendra Modi is in Gujarat