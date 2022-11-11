Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

The Super Kabaddi League Society under the banner of Super Kabaddi League organised kabaddi games at the school. In the second season of the Super Kabaddi League, four teams — Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh and Gujarat — made it to the Super Kabaddi League. Their matches will now be held in Pune, Maharashtra. Paramjit Singh Randhawa, Ashu Upaneja and many municipal councillors and Dronacharya awardee Sukh Singh were present to bless the players of all the teams. “The purpose of the organisation behind this event is to keep the young generation away from drugs along with sports,” said Super Kabaddi League president Subhash Chandel, vice-president Kulwant Kumar, general secretary Vijay Singh, treasurer Machinder Kangde and Sunil Kakran.
