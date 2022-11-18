Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

The school celebrated Children’s Day on its premises. The day focused on children and their enjoyment. Different activities like basketball match, volleyball match, kabaddi match, tug-of-war and art and craft workshop were organised. A cultural and entertainment function was also organised in which the teachers involved children into doing skits, dances, poem recitation and singing songs. Ramp walk was the centre of attraction. The event was followed by a friendly cricket match between students and teachers in which both the teams tried to beat each other with full team spirit and enthusiasm. Principal Monica Mann and Chairman Gurdip Singh Chahal congratulated and blessed the students with their valuable and inspiring words.