Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

The school is honored with the Appreciation Award -2022 for being the "Budget-friendly school with maximum facilities" by the Federation of private schools and association of Punjab (FAP). The award was received by Principal Monica Mann. The best teacher award at the national-level was awarded to Ritu Sihag, co-ordinator, senior wing and PGT (Chemistry), for her exemplary contribution towards the academic as well as holistic development of students. Chairman Gurdip Singh Chahal congratulated the team for their excellence in academic rigour as well as co-curricular activities.