Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

Students of Foundation Stage of the school showcased variety of performances based on the theme ‘Unity in diversity – Let’s know India’. Chairman Gurdip Singh Chahal, management members Barkha Ram and Lakshay Jain along with their family members, Principal Monica Mann were among the guests of honour. MJF Lion Lalit Behl was the chief guest. The chief guest had a grand and traditional welcome with band and bouquets. Commencing on a devotional note, the celebration was followed by display of various facets of cultures, festivals seasons, folk as well as cultural dances etc. The Principal also acquainted the parents with different aspects of NEP 2020.
