 Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi : The Tribune India

Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi


The school celebrated its annual function on its premises. Principal Monica Mann, Chairman Gurdeep Singh Chahal and members of the management were present during the celebrations. Kuljit Singh Randhawa, member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), was the guest of honour. Parents of all the students were also invited. The entire school was decorated with frills and balloons. The programme was inaugurated the MLA by lightning the lamp. The cultural show began with Saraswati Vandana. The Chairman in his speech spoke about the guidelines of the NEP. Before the commencement of the second half of the programme, the Principal gave a speech, which ended with a big round of applause and everyone saluted her vision for the school. The program came to an end with bhangra and the marvellous performance made everyone shake a leg. The Principal proposed the vote of thanks. Senior students had put food stalls on the school premises.

