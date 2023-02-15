Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

A carnival was organised in the school in association with Rocksport, Rajpura, for students aged between three and 15 years. The entry was open and free for all children with their parents. The adventure camp offered a safe and positive environment where children could gain confidence and learn decision-making. It helped them develop basic athletic skills such as balancing, co-ordination and risk-taking. Activities that enhance the gross motor skills were organised and necessary equipment and gear were installed. These included commando net, commando crawl, zip line, sports climbing wall, magical maze, hamster wheel etc. Each activity aimed at honing a different skill. Principal Monica Mann ensured parents and guardians that such activities and carnivals would be organised in future too. Chairman Gurdip Singh Chahal, members of the management Barkha Ram, Subhash Chopra were among those present.