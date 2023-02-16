Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

The school bid a fond farewell to the outgoing Class XII students at Hotel Maryland, Zirakpur. The programme commenced with the welcome address by Principal Monica Mann. Chairman Gurdip Singh Chahal wished the students a bright future ahead. The students put forth a mix of dance performances, songs and music. Students danced to their heart's content to the music played by a DJ. Arshraj and Himarti were adjudged Mr Evening and Miss Evening, respectively, whereas Aman and Aarna were given the Mr GWIS and Miss GWIS titles, respectively.
