Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

A mega seminar was organised by Grace Overseas, Legal and Immigration Solutions, Dera Bassi wherein through an interactive session, the delegates of the University of Regina, Canada, and students exchanged knowledge about the education system of India and Canada. Jeff Keshen, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Regina, along with other delegates from the University, received a warm welcome by Principal Monica Mann, Chairman S Gurdip Singh Chahal, Member of the Management Barkha Ram, Harjinder Singh (Barrister and Solicitor, Grace Overseas) and the Globalites. They interacted with students of the junior section and appreciated the methodology and the teaching – learning techniques used by the institution. Dr Keshen enriched students with valuable knowledge regarding different types of academic as well as professional courses and programmes available for students in the universities of Canada along with the University of Regina. The interaction led towards the constructive takeaways on matters related to the queries of the different relevant courses, admission requirements, and accommodation etc. for students. The event concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.