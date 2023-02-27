Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

The school organised a 'hawan' for the students of Classes X and XII as they are going to appear in the CBSE board examinations. The principal, along with teachers and students, invoked Goddess Saraswati seeking her blessings to be bestowed upon students. Principal Monica Mann, Chairman Gurdip Singh Chahal and teachers instilled a sense of positivity, hope and courage through their words of motivation. She shared "dos and don'ts" during examinations with students and gave them some last-minute tips for exam preparation.
