Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

The Foundation Stage Sports Meet was held on February 23 & 24 for the Nursery to UKG and Class I t II on the school campus. Both days proved to be fun-filled days focusing on promoting physical as well as recreational activities and healthy competition. Children took part in different sports activities enthusiastically. The event began with a march past by tiny-tots. Principal of the school Monica Mann declared the sports meet open by releasing balloons to symbolise the free spirit of children and the boundless potential to spread out their wings to explore the world around them. The event included balloon burst race, ball-balancing race, banana race, hoop race, bag pack race, hurdle race and shoelace-tying race. The winners were awarded with certificates along with gifts by Principal Monica Mann and Chairman Gurdip Singh Chahal.