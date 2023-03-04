Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

The school celebrated its sixth Foundation Day. Paath of Sukhmani Sahib was organised in the school for seeking the blessings of the Almighty for the betterment of the school. Chairman Gurdip Singh Chahal, Principal Monica Mann, management member Barkha Ram, school staff as well as all Globalites offered prayers and thanked the Almighty for showering kind blessings on the GWIS family. ‘karah prasad’ was distributed among all. Amrik Singh along with his wife Kuldeep Kaur (parents of Chairman Gurdip Singh Chahal) were also present on the occasion.