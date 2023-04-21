Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

The school started its new academic session (2023-24) with pious havan to welcome students. Principal Monica Mann, Chairman Gurdip Chahal, member of the management Barkha Ram, other faculty members as well as all students offered chanting and prayers for a divine start of the session. The principal extended her wishes to students. The havan culminated with the distribution of prasad among students, faculty members and others.
