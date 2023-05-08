Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

A special assembly was held to celebrate the Labour Day at the school. Students highlighted the historical events that led to the emergence of labour rights. After the presentation by the students, Principal Monica Mann congratulated the helping staff and thanked them for their selfless services. The students from Class III-XI participated in the special assembly and showed their gratitude to the supporting staff. The Principal threw light on the various roles the workers play in day-to-day life. She honoured the supporting staff of