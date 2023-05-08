Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

A special assembly was held to celebrate the Labour Day at the school. Students highlighted the historical events that led to the emergence of labour rights. After the presentation by the students, Principal Monica Mann congratulated the helping staff and thanked them for their selfless services. The students from Class III-XI participated in the special assembly and showed their gratitude to the supporting staff. The Principal threw light on the various roles the workers play in day-to-day life. She honoured the supporting staff of
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another 'mysterious' blast on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
On Saturday night, a mysterious blast had left six persons, ...
Kerala houseboat tragedy : Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way
The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, ...
New chief secretary appointed in violence-hit Manipur
Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre,...
In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti receives fresh snow
It’s a treat for tourists, but farmers are worried over the ...
Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
His remarks come after a Delhi court grants bail to two accu...