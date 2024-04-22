Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

The school organised an outreach programme for its Class X scholars to the Blind School, Sector 26, Chandigarh. The visit provided the students with an insight so that they could realise the challenges faced by the specially abled student and witness the learning techniques they adopt for the teaching and learning process of visually impaired students. The Globalites distributed some goods of basic necessities to them. Principal Kuldeep Kaur Sekhon appreciated the deed.
