Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 20, 2025 IST
The school is proud to announce the remarkable performance of its students in the Grade X and XII Board Examinations for the academic year 2024-25. The results stand as a testament to the dedication, academic rigor, and holistic development that define the school’s ethos. Students of the school have once again demonstrated their commitment to excellence.

Grade X topper is Akul Chauhan scoring 94% and Grade XII topper is Satyarth with 92% (medical). Principal Dr Basundhara expressed her pride, stating: “Our students have shown exceptional discipline and determination. These results are a reflection of their hard work and the consistent guidance provided by our dedicated faculty. We are truly proud of every student.”

