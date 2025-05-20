Global Wisdom International School, Dera Bassi

The school is proud to announce the remarkable performance of its students in the Grade X and XII Board Examinations for the academic year 2024-25. The results stand as a testament to the dedication, academic rigor, and holistic development that define the school’s ethos. Students of the school have once again demonstrated their commitment to excellence.

Grade X topper is Akul Chauhan scoring 94% and Grade XII topper is Satyarth with 92% (medical). Principal Dr Basundhara expressed her pride, stating: “Our students have shown exceptional discipline and determination. These results are a reflection of their hard work and the consistent guidance provided by our dedicated faculty. We are truly proud of every student.”