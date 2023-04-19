Global Wisdom International School, Derabassi

A special morning assembly was organised at the school to commemorate Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti. Children were dressed in Punjabi dresses, brought yellow food items and gave dance performances. Students were told about the origin and value of Baisakhi through a visit to a nearby gurdwara. Faculty members apprised students of religious and historical significance of the festival. The school children took a pledge to not forget the sacrifices of martyrs and to follow the path of liberty and responsibility towards the nation. Principal Monica Mann encouraged students to follow the footsteps of the great patriots.