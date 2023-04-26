Global Wisdom International School, Derabassi

The school conducted a special assembly to mark Earth Day. The children showed concern for the declining health of the Earth. Different activities were planned and executed for the students like nature walk, planting saplings, art work, singing songs, poems and the speech depicting their concern about the decaying health of the Earth and conveyed the message that everyone should protect it and its valuable resources. The students also highlighted instances of the declining health of the planet through a series of different activities like placards, poster making competition and slogan writing competitions that were planned and organised for the students of different classes. Addressing the students, the Principal of the school, Monica Mann, appreciated their efforts towards the betterment of the Earth and made them take a pledge to be more responsible towards their duties to save the planet. The assembly was concluded with the thought that 'Earth does not belong to us; we belong to the Earth'.