Global Wisdom International School, Derabassi

Students of classes III to XII celebrated Mother's Day in the form of a special assembly. Teachers as well as students made an earnest effort to instil the importance of mother in a child's life through effective thematic presentations, songs, dramatisation and dance performances. Bharat Vikas Parishad, in association with the school, organised a Sanmaan Smaroh to honour and appreciate mothers, especially single mothers. VK Bali (retired Chief Manager, PNB), Upesh Bansal, (President, Bharat Vikas Parishad), Sunita Dhawan, Anupam Kalia, Nitin Jindal and Barkha Ram (Management Member, GWIS, Dera Bassi) graced the occasion. Along with the invitees, the assistants of the school were also presented with token of love and appreciation for their dedication. Principal Monica Mann inspired the children to resort to ethical ways that made their parents happy.