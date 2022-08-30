Global Wisdom Int'l School, Dera Bassi

To commemorate the forgotten heroes of the freedom struggle, an exhibition on the 75th year of Independence and development of science and technology was organised in the school. Major General DS Jolly along with his wife visited the school, They were accompanied by Chairman of the school Gurdip Singh Chahal, management members Barkha Ram and Principal Monica Mann. The exhibition showcased the freedom struggle through different models and projects. Students showcased the most important incidents of 165 years (starting from 1857 till date) .
