Global Wisdom Int'l School, Dera Bassi

An annual show for classes III to VI for the session 2022-23 was held with enthusiasm. The function themed "Awakening", included a series of thematic performances ranging from devotion to social evils, family values, patriotism, unity in diversity, parental love, water scarcity and many more. A galaxy of dignitaries graced the occasion as the guest of honour, including Chairman S Gurdip Singh Chahal, management members Barkha Ram, Lakshay Jain and Parmod Kumar along with their family members, personage of Principal Monica Mann. Maj Gen GS Aulakh along with his wife Aulakh presided the occasion as the chief guest. The celebration embraced various facets of society and culture. The Principal made the parents acquainted with their child according to their age groups and guided them how to make parenthood an easy phase of life for the successful nurturing of the child. The esteemed personalities were honoured with token of reverence.