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Home / The School Tribune / Global Wisdom International School, Derabassi celebrates annual function ‘Odyssey 2026’

Global Wisdom International School, Derabassi celebrates annual function ‘Odyssey 2026’

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:28 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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The school celebrated its Annual Function, ‘Odyssey 2026’, with great enthusiasm and cultural splendour. The occasion was graced by chief guest Dr Navdeep Singh Saini, Director-Principal, Dr BR\/. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali. The programme commenced with a warm welcome to the dignitaries, followed by vibrant performances showcasing the creativity and talents of students. Chairman Gurdip Singh Chahal appreciated the efforts of the principal and teachers in taking the institution to greater heights. Principal Dr Basundhara presented the annual report, highlighting academic achievements and initiatives in robotics, artificial intelligence, mental health awareness, evening sports and holistic education. A major attraction was ‘Jadui Pitara’, presented by primary students, conveying the importance of imagination and learning as a continuous journey. An impressive NCC drill reflected discipline, teamwork, leadership and patriotism. The cultural programme featured music, dance and thought-provoking presentations. Dr Barkharam delivered the vote of thanks, while Gunreet Singh Chahal shared his vision for the institution’s future growth. The celebrations culminated in an energetic bhangra performance, bringing the memorable evening to a spectacular close.

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