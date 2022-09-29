 GMHS-38 West Chandigarh : The Tribune India

GMHS-38 West Chandigarh

On the occasion of the World River Day, a poetry recitation competition was held at GMHS-38 West Chandigarh. Avni Eco Club in-charge of the school Dr Manju Bala conducted this competition. Headmistress Palwinder Kaur addressed the students and discussed about the importance and conservation of rivers.

