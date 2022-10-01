GMHS 38W, Chandigarh

Students of Government Model High School, 38 West, Chandigarh, created beautiful things out of waste material. An exhibition of the creations was organised by Avni Eco Club in-charge Dr Manju Bala, Gayatri Sharma and Sukhjit Kaur to mark ‘Green Consumer Day’. All the students and teachers visited the exhibition. Headmistress Palwinder Kaur praised the students for their sincere efforts.