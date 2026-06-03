GMHS-50 Chandigarh, gets consolation prize under ToFEI

Govt Model High School, Sector 50-B, Chandigarh, received a national-level consolation prize under the ToFEI (Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions) School Challenge: Towards a Tobacco-Free Generation, an initiative of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India. The national award was received by Principal Indu Babbar and ToFEI Nodal Officer Manisha at a felicitation programme held in New Delhi. The recognition was conferred in appreciation of the school’s commendable efforts towards creating awareness against tobacco use and promoting a healthier, safer and tobacco-free future for students. Under the leadership of Indu Babbar, the school has consistently undertaken awareness campaigns, educational activities and community outreach programmes to encourage students to adopt healthy lifestyles and become responsible citizens. Speaking on the occasion, Babbar attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of teachers, staff, students, parents, School Management Committee members and the entire school community.

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