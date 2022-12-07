GMHS, Khudda Jassu

The school organised a science exhibition. Headmaster Subhash Chander Shorey gave the commencement speech. Students of different classes displayed their models. Science teachers Sanjeev Kumar, Manorama and Vineet Kumar (science teachers) made the event successful.
Ryan International School, Patiala
The school organised an art competition for students of classes IV and V with great zeal and fervour. Class IV students exhibited their creative depiction of 'Nature' and Class V students showed their creativity on the theme - 'Rainbow Colours in your Life'. They exhibited their artistic skills through an array of posters on the given theme. Students made beautiful A3 sized posters and used rainbow colours to make their art piece aesthetic. The objective behind conducting this competition was to allow students to have an opportunity to use their imagination creatively. The young painters took the competition as an opportunity to display the uniqueness and beauty of the nature which was commendable as they have used their brilliance of painting. The event concluded with the result declaration by Principal Pooja Sharma. She appreciated the majestic artwork of the children and encouraged them to excel further in future events.
