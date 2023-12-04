GMHS Khudda Jassu, Chandigarh

Bal Mela was organised in the school. Kids thoroughly enjoyed swings, merry-go-round and other play activities. Children took part in various games also. Music and dance corner was also included in which tiny tots participated with great enthusiasm.
