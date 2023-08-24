GMHS, Mauli Colony, Chandigarh

Independence Day was celebrated at the school. The school was decorated with Tricolour balloons and flags. The students came in school uniform. The ceremony was held on the school ground with a large gathering of staff, students and parents present. Praveen Malik, Head of the school, unfurled the Tricolour flag and all present sang the national anthem. Welcome speech was delivered by Sunil Kumar Chauhan. Group and solo dance, songs were performed by students. Modelling, skit and yoga were performed by primary wing students. The programme culminated with a vote of thanks by Headmistress Parveen Malik. At the end sweets were distributed among the students.