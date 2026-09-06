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Home / The School Tribune / GMHS, Mauli Colony, secures 2nd rank in Swachh School Ranking-2026

GMHS, Mauli Colony, secures 2nd rank in Swachh School Ranking-2026

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:43 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Govt. Model High School, Mauli Colony, Chandigarh has achieved a significant milestone by securing 2nd rank in the Swachh School Ranking - 2026 organised by Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, under Swachh Bharat Mission. The school was honoured with the Certificate of Excellence for its outstanding commitment towards cleanliness, hygiene, source segregation of waste, environmental sustainability and promotion of swachhata practices. The award carries the motto "Clean School, Bright Future". The certificate was awarded by Saurabh Joshi, Mayor, Chandigarh and Amit Kumar, IAS, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh. On this occasion, Principal Parveen Malik congratulated the entire school family and said, “This achievement is the result of collective efforts of our students, teachers and sanitation staff. Cleanliness is not just a practice but a culture in our school. We are committed to maintaining a clean, green and healthy environment and to making our students ambassadors of swachhata.”

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