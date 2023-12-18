GMHS, Sector 36, Chandigarh

The school organised its annual sports day. The large playground served as the venue for the celebration. The chief guest was area councillor Jasbir Singh. Students of various classes participated. The chief guest and the headmistress released balloons into the sky prior to the start of the day’s activities. Students of primary classes sang a welcome song. Members of the school football squad, that won the Reliance Football Tournament, were honoured by the headmistress and the chief guest. Students took part in a variety of sporting events, including back race, lemon race, tug-of-war, relay races, and 100 m, 200 m and 300 m races. Kindergarten students also took part in various events. Teachers took part in musical chair and brisk walk. The overall event was fully enjoyed by the students and staff.