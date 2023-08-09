GMHS, Sector 41 A, Chandigarh

The school conducted the Student Council’s poll. The whole procedure was conducted as per bylaws and protocols of polling. The process started by the announcement of elections and nomination. Code of conduct was also taken into consideration during the whole process. Casting of votes by the students was done in order to inform the students about the voting system. After the poll, counting of votes was done and the result was declared for Head Boy, Head Girl and subordinate council). Oath was also administered to the Student Council to make them realise their duties. Headmistress Sunita Mannan along with all staff congratulated the newly elected Student Council.
