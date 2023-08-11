GMHS, Sector 41 D, Badheri, Chandigarh

The school organised a ‘Say No to Plastic’ campaign as part of the awareness drive for Swachtta Survekshan to raise awareness among the general community. On the PTM day, August 5, all students, staff members and parents gathered at the school to initiate a campaign against the use of plastic in response to the harmful consequences that plastic has on the environment and humans. Students chatted with the parents and enacted a nukkad natak during the drive. Teachers, students, and parents collectively signed the ‘Say No to Plastic’ commitment. Parents received cloth bags prepared by students during the campaign. Students made posters with the messages “Say no to plastic”, “Save the earth”, and “Reuse, reduce, recycle”. Teachers and parents donated for plantation during the drive. Headmistress Sanjogita thanked the entire staff, students and the parents for helping to make the drive a huge success.