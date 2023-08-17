GMHS Vikas Nagar

The National Deworming Day was celebrated at the school recently. Students of class I to V made posters and slogans on this day. Albendazole tablets and syrups were distributed to all students. School health in-charge Pushpa told the student about cleanliness and Sarika Bajaj appreciated the students’ efforts and motivated them to maintain personal and environmental hygiene. All teachers namely Manoj Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Mamta Sharma, Uday Bhan, Charanjeet and Sumit Bhamu conducted this activity in their classes.
