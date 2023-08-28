GMHS, Vikas Nagar, Chandigarh, celebrates 'Green Rakhi

The school, under the guidance of Headmistress Sarika Bajaj, celebrated ‘Green Rakhi’ on its campus to motivate the students to take care the nature as its siblings. Students of the school tied rakhis to plants and trees. They put tilak and rice on the trees and plants. Students from all classes participated in a competition and made colourful rakhis. They used decorative threads, stars, mirrors, pearls and flowers for making beautiful rakhis.