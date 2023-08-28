GMHS, Vikas Nagar, Chandigarh, celebrates 'Green Rakhi

The school, under the guidance of Headmistress Sarika Bajaj, celebrated ‘Green Rakhi’ on its campus to motivate the students to take care the nature as its siblings. Students of the school tied rakhis to plants and trees. They put tilak and rice on the trees and plants. Students from all classes participated in a competition and made colourful rakhis. They used decorative threads, stars, mirrors, pearls and flowers for making beautiful rakhis.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shobha yatra LIVE: Security stepped up in Nuh, drones deployed for surveillance
Police not taking any chances in Gurugram and vicinity
Shobha yatra: Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today
Locals fear outsiders may create trouble
15 seers may be allowed for symbolic yatra in Nuh
Nuh sealed, no entry without district ID card: Police
2 students die by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota within 5 hours; coaching institutes told not to hold tests for 2 months
Both had scored low marks in tests