GMMS, MHC, Manimajra

The school organised a tree plantation and cleanliness drive. Under the guidance of the school in charge Bhupinder Kaur, Eco Club members of the school and volunteers from Taruvan came together to make the event a resounding success. Former Mayor of Chandigarh Sarbjit Kaur was the chief guest. Forty trees were donated by Taruvan and planted outside the school premises. The chief guest inspired participants to continue advocating for sustainable practices.
