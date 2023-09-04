GMMS, Pocket 10, Manimajra

Vishakha Pareek and Dhurav Pareek, students of the school, participated in sixth Chandigarh State Sub-Junior Poomsae Taekwondo Championship 2023-24 organised by the Chandigarh Taekwondo Association. Both players won bronze medals. School in charge Tarun Chabbra and sports in charge Mandeep Singh encouraged the students and appreciated the efforts of parents.