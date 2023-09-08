GMMS, Pocket 10, Manimajra

Divyanshu, student of the school, won gold medal (freestyle wrestling, 44 kg weight category) in the Inter-School State Tournament 2023-24 organised by the Education Department, UT, Chandigarh. School in charge Tarun Chabbra and Sports in charge Mandeep Singh encouraged the students and appreciated the hard work of the player.
